Growing up in Glasgow was so different from growing up in the rest of the UK, the rest of the world even - there really was nothing else like it, that's why today we wanted to celebrate a Glaswegian childhood by going back through 50 old photographs.

It was a very rough and tumble upbringing for most of us - regardless of which generation you came from. Childhood was a lot shorter - for a lot of Glaswegians school was a very brief period in their lives - entering the world of hard work and graft years before kids these days.

Many of us would have grown up in a tenement, others in towers, but wherever we grew up there was always a sense of community - always a new group of weans looking to go out and play.

Whether you were building a den or climbing some kind of structure you shouldn't be - we always found something to do in the city streets.

Take a look below as we explore the social history of a Glaswegian childhood in the 20th century.

1 . Down the boating pond (1955) A group of boys spend a lazy afternoon at Bingham's Pond watching the boats drift across the water

2 . Playing with boxes (1955) Growing up, an empty cardboard box was a vessel of unlimited potential for play and imagination

3 . On the swings (1911) Down the Gorbals shortly after the turn of the 20th century, a woman swings her children from a Victorian-era swingset

4 . No well (1922) Children sit in a ward in Ruchill hospital recovering from an illness