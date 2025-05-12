Growing up in Glasgow was so different from growing up in the rest of the UK, the rest of the world even - there really was nothing else like it, that's why today we wanted to celebrate a Glaswegian childhood by going back through 8 old photographs from the Glasgow City Council archive.
It was a very rough and tumble upbringing for most of us - regardless of which generation you came from. Childhood was a lot shorter - for a lot of Glaswegians school was a very brief period in their lives - entering the world of hard work and graft years before kids these days.
Many of us would have grown up in a tenement, others in towers, but wherever we grew up there was always a sense of community - always a new group of weans looking to go out and play.
Whether you were building a den or climbing some kind of structure you shouldn't be - we always found something to do in the city streets.
Take a look below as we explore the social history of a Glaswegian childhood in the 20th century.