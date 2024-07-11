Ibrox Back in Time: 8 old photos of Ibrox retelling the history of South West Glasgow

Ibrox is one of Glasgow’s proudest districts, and today we’re exploring it’s history in 8 old pictures from the archive.

Famously home to Ibrox Stadium, the football stadium opened as Ibrox Park in 1899, and has been rebuilt and restructured on several different occasions over the last 130 years.

In the South West of the city, Ibrox was historically part of the former burgh of Govan, both of which were annexed by Glasgow in 1912, significantly boosting the population of Glasgow - something the city desperately needed to fuel heavy industry along the Clydeside, alongside the massive industrial effort needed to produce munitions during the First World War.

The origin of the name Ibrox is unclear, some believe it comes from the Cumbric / Northern Brittonic ‘broch’ meaning burgh, while others believe to from the Gaelic phrase àth bruic, meaning "badger ford".

Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Ibrox in 14 old pictures.

1 . Ibrox Park (1902) Police inspect a collapsed stand following the Ibrox Park disaster | Virtual Mitchell

2 . General Terminus Quay (1959) The General Terminus Quay of Ibrox in 1959. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Ibroxhill House (1920) Ibroxhill House taken from the bottom of the drive in 1920 | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Ibroxholm (1905) Children play on the street at Ibroxholm | Virtual Mitchell