The former Ibrox stars are eyeing up the chance of reunion in West of Scotland league

The former Rangers star Kyle Hutton has opened up on his excitement at coming up against his former Ibrox teammate Kyle Lafferty with the pair both now in the West of Scotland Football League this season. Hutton, 33, has recently joined Gartcairn and is hopeful that he can help in guiding them to glory but knows it will be at the expense of Lafferty’s Johnstone Burgh.

Hutton and Lafferty overlapped at Ibrox from 2010-2012 with the 36-year-old forward reportedly helping Hutton when the midfielder lost his driver’s licence for speeding in 2011.

The Cambuslang-born star spent five years with Rangers, making over 50 league appearances for the club while his soon-to-be rival Lafferty had two stints with the Gers. The forward first headed to Govan in 2008 and spent four years there before heading to Norwich City and Hearts. He then returned to Ibrox in 2018 but left after having his contract terminated by mutual consent in July 2019.

Speaking to Lanarkshire Live sport, via the Daily Record, Hutton said of coming up against his former travel companion: “It will be fun coming up against Lafferty. I’ve met him a few times (since Rangers) and had a bit of banter with him. When I was at Rangers I was quite tight with Kyle. When I lost my driver’s licence, he’d pick me up and take me into training and things like that.

“At away games when we’d stay in a hotel, I used to room with him as well. He’s daft as a brush, but he is a good laugh and he is a funny guy, I’ll give him that. I know he missed a lot of last season with injury, but in the games he did play he scored a few goals so if he keeps himself fit, I’m sure he’ll score a barrel load in this league.”

While Hutton has been quick to praise his former teammate, the midfielder also noted he has no doubt that Gartcairn will be able to come out on top.

“With his quality, Burgh will have a great chance of finishing top but hopefully for us he doesn’t have a great season. Johnstone Burgh have obviously got Kyle, Graham Dorrans and I know Del Esplin and Jason Naismith as well, so they will fancy their chances.

“We all know how tough the Premier is but we are quietly confident. The teams who have come up this year, with the likes of Drumchapel and Johnstone Burgh, will make it a tough, but exciting, league. If you want to do anything in this league, it is all about consistency. We’ll be hoping to be up there or thereabouts.