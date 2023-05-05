In Pictures: King Charles III in Glasgow over the years

Here’s a wander down memory lane to King Charles III in Glasgow

As King Charles III prepares for his Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the former Duke of Rothesay has visited Glasgow on a number of occasions throughout the decades.

He has attended a number of high-profile events in the city such as the 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival back in 1988.

In his capacity as King, he made a visit to Glasgow’s Burrell Collection last year to officially open the newly revamped building.

1 . Glasgow’s Shipyards 1968 A young Prince Charles is shown around the Queen Elizabeth II liner en route to John Brown's shipyard on the Clyde in November 1968. With the Prince is Sir Basil Smallpiece and Captain Bill Warwick. Photo: Gordon Rule & Allan Milligan

2 . Easterhouse 1987 Prince Charles chats with workmen during a visit to the Easterhouse market garden project in Glasgow, December 1987. Photo: Allan Milligan

3 . Glasgow Garden Festival 1988 Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival in April 1988. Photo: Allan Milligan

4 . Glasgow Visit 2001 Princes Charles and William in Glasgow - during visits to Paisley, Sighthill and The Lighthouse. Photo: Donald MacLeod