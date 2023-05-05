In Pictures: King Charles III in Glasgow over the years
Here’s a wander down memory lane to King Charles III in Glasgow
By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 11:18 BST
As King Charles III prepares for his Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the former Duke of Rothesay has visited Glasgow on a number of occasions throughout the decades.
He has attended a number of high-profile events in the city such as the 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival back in 1988.
In his capacity as King, he made a visit to Glasgow’s Burrell Collection last year to officially open the newly revamped building.
Undefined: gallery
Page 1 of 3