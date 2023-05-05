Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

In Pictures: King Charles III in Glasgow over the years

Here’s a wander down memory lane to King Charles III in Glasgow

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 11:18 BST

As King Charles III prepares for his Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the former Duke of Rothesay has visited Glasgow on a number of occasions throughout the decades.

He has attended a number of high-profile events in the city such as the 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival back in 1988.

In his capacity as King, he made a visit to Glasgow’s Burrell Collection last year to officially open the newly revamped building.

Undefined: gallery
A young Prince Charles is shown around the Queen Elizabeth II liner en route to John Brown's shipyard on the Clyde in November 1968. With the Prince is Sir Basil Smallpiece and Captain Bill Warwick.

1. Glasgow’s Shipyards 1968

A young Prince Charles is shown around the Queen Elizabeth II liner en route to John Brown's shipyard on the Clyde in November 1968. With the Prince is Sir Basil Smallpiece and Captain Bill Warwick. Photo: Gordon Rule & Allan Milligan

Prince Charles chats with workmen during a visit to the Easterhouse market garden project in Glasgow, December 1987.

2. Easterhouse 1987

Prince Charles chats with workmen during a visit to the Easterhouse market garden project in Glasgow, December 1987. Photo: Allan Milligan

Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival in April 1988.

3. Glasgow Garden Festival 1988

Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles officially opened the Glasgow Garden Festival in April 1988. Photo: Allan Milligan

Princes Charles and William in Glasgow - during visits to Paisley, Sighthill and The Lighthouse.

4. Glasgow Visit 2001

Princes Charles and William in Glasgow - during visits to Paisley, Sighthill and The Lighthouse. Photo: Donald MacLeod

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowCharles IIIWestminster AbbeyCOP26