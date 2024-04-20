Glasgow has always had a rich nightlife scene - regardless of what era the city has found itself in - today we’re remembering some old pubs and clubs that we’ve lost along the way.
Our city has been the heart of culture, clubbing, pubbing, and general good times in Scotland for generations now - but in that time, we’ve lost some of our old favourite haunts.
Take a look below as we remember some of Glasgow’s best pubs, clubs, and venues we’ve lost over the years.
1. John Street Jam
This corner pub off of George Square has seen many different eras - once the Rat and Parrot, Sola, and Merchant Corner - but many Glaswegians will remember it best as John Street Jam, one of the best live music venues of Glasgow in the 90s. It's Committee Room No.9 now, which is a different vibe entirely.
2. The Sauchiehaugh
The pub at 410 Sauchiehall Street has had a number of name changes over the years having been called Amphora, Pythagoras and Edward’s before becoming The Sauchiehaugh in 2008. The venue is now home to St Ellen’s private hospital.
3. Granny Black’s
Granny Blacks in Candleriggs was the first ever hot-food takeaway in Glasgow and could be found in Merchant Square. Established in 1820 as The Stag, the pub once offered a range of upstairs function, meeting and private dining rooms. Before the days of licensed legal strip clubs, it was one of the few Glasgow pubs to host strippers, which put them in the bad books of the city’s licensing board. In 2002 as the Merchant City redevelopment was hitting its stride, a burst water pipe saw the pub’s adjoining tenement, fortunately then empty, collapse into the street. Despite a campaign from regulars, within days bulldozers moved in and knocked Granny Blacks down in the clean-up operation.
4. The Mars Bar
The Mars Bar was Glasgow’s most well-known punk pub, and proved to be more popular than Paisley’s Bungalow Bar or the Silver Thread Hotel for its city centre location. Just off St Enoch Square, the Mars Bar opened in 1977 and weegie punks claimed the pub as their own. Simple Minds played there in their early days, and became a regular feature at the Mars Bar, playing every Sunday night.
