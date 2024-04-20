3 . Granny Black’s

Granny Blacks in Candleriggs was the first ever hot-food takeaway in Glasgow and could be found in Merchant Square. Established in 1820 as The Stag, the pub once offered a range of upstairs function, meeting and private dining rooms. Before the days of licensed legal strip clubs, it was one of the few Glasgow pubs to host strippers, which put them in the bad books of the city’s licensing board. In 2002 as the Merchant City redevelopment was hitting its stride, a burst water pipe saw the pub’s adjoining tenement, fortunately then empty, collapse into the street. Despite a campaign from regulars, within days bulldozers moved in and knocked Granny Blacks down in the clean-up operation.