Remembering 12 of Byres Road’s forgotten shops and restaurants

Glasgow’s Byres Road is set for a transformation in the coming months as work has begun to redesign one of the city’s most popular streets to make it become a retail, food and drink hub.

Plans focus on the streetscape so that the road is to become more pedestrian and cycle friendly with work having already begun between Partick Cross and University Avenue. Byres Road has been a city favourtie for many years with locals and visitors heading over to the West End to have a bite to eat or visit some of the stores.

The most recent closure announced on the street was Bar Soba which shocked customers as they closed with immediate effect with a number of other favourties having closed in recent time from supermarkets to entertainment stores.

Here’s a look back at some of Byres Roads sorely-missed shops and restaurants.

1 . Woolworths Woolworth’s was a Byres Road favourite for many years which saw thousands pass through its doors. It opened as Hillhead’s flagship Woolies in the 1960s and is now the site of Tesco Metro. | Google Maps

2 . Paperinos Paperino’s was a popular spot for locals looking to sample authentic Italian dishes. The restaurant closed in 2015 with staff transfering to Caffe Parma in Hyndland. | Google Maps

3 . Fopp The music store was a favourite on Byres Road stocking a wide selection of albums, books and DVDs before closing its doors at the end of January 2020. | Fopp