Remembering 12 of Byres Road’s forgotten shops and restaurants

Glasgow’s Byres Road is set for a transformation in the coming months as work has begun to redesign one of the city’s most popular streets to make it become a retail, food and drink hub.
Plans focus on the streetscape so that the road is to become more pedestrian and cycle friendly with work having already begun between Partick Cross and University Avenue. Byres Road has been a city favourtie for many years with locals and visitors heading over to the West End to have a bite to eat or visit some of the stores.
The most recent closure announced on the street was Bar Soba which shocked customers as they closed with immediate effect with a number of other favourties having closed in recent time from supermarkets to entertainment stores.
Here’s a look back at some of Byres Roads sorely-missed shops and restaurants.