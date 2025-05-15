Remembering Glasgow's Empire Exhibition featuring our cities lost Art-Deco tower

As Britain was on the cusp of war with Germany, Glasgow as the second city of the Empire hosted the Empire Exhibition.

The event was held in Bellahouston Park and ran from May to December 1938. It was a chance to showcase the story of the British Empire as well as introduce local industries and culture from Glasgow.

It was officially opened by King George VI and Queen Mary in May 1938 at the opening ceremony which was held at Ibrox Park in front of a recorded audience of 146,000 spectators.

The exhibition was put on to try and boost Scotland’s post great-depression economy in the 1930’s.

The Tait Tower from the exhibition was recently voted the favourite lost structure from the Art Deco Era by the Art Deco Society. There have even been calls to reconstruct it at its place on the peak of the hill of Bellahouston Park.

1 . Scotland Pavilion Scotland Pavilion, Empire Exhibition, Glasgow. Thomas S Tait of Sir John Burnet, Tait & Lorne, 1938 | Courtesy of Ian Johnston

2 . Tait Tower The art-deco Tower of Empire, also named Tait Tower after its architect, Thomas S. Tait, was Scotland’s tallest building when it was built for the 1938 Empire Exhibition held at Bellahouston Park. It had three observation decks and could be seen from more than 100 miles away, But it was demolished within a year. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Sister Lauras Food stand A woman talks to a shop assistant at the Sister Lauras Food Supplement stand at the Empire Exhibition | Getty Images

4 . Keep-Fit Keep-Fit at the Empire Exhibition, Open-air demonstrations of modern keep-fit exercises are given at the National Fitness pavilion at the Empire Exhibition. | Getty Images