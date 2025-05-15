Remembering Glasgow's Empire Exhibition featuring our cities lost Art-Deco tower

As Britain was on the cusp of war with Germany, Glasgow as the second city of the Empire hosted the Empire Exhibition.
The event was held in Bellahouston Park and ran from May to December 1938. It was a chance to showcase the story of the British Empire as well as introduce local industries and culture from Glasgow.
It was officially opened by King George VI and Queen Mary in May 1938 at the opening ceremony which was held at Ibrox Park in front of a recorded audience of 146,000 spectators.
The exhibition was put on to try and boost Scotland’s post great-depression economy in the 1930’s.
The Tait Tower from the exhibition was recently voted the favourite lost structure from the Art Deco Era by the Art Deco Society. There have even been calls to reconstruct it at its place on the peak of the hill of Bellahouston Park.