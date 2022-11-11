Remembering the Ruchill Tavern - the pub that served as The Clansman in Still Game

Ruchill Tavern (better known as The Clansman) was one of the most recognisable pubs in Glasgow prior to its demolition

Ruchill Tavern - also known by its former name ‘The Gimlet’ - served the people of Maryhill from 1965 through to 2004. In it’s 50 year history, it served generations of punters from the bar on Ruchill Street.

It served as the exterior for The Clansman on Still Game from series one through to four of Still Game. You’ll see a shot of the pub at least once every episode - serving as a common set for the show given Jack and Victor’s penchant for a tipple.

The pub was demolished between the release of season three and four of Still Game to make way for new housing along the street. Licence holders throughout the years include Beechwood Taverns, Dempster & Anderson, and a husband-and-wife team.

While the pub was known as The Gimlet it was run by married couple Joseph and Netta Robb - who reportedly were a touch nicer than Boaby the barman. As it was then the pub had a lounge bar which could hold up to 50 people, a public bar, and even an off-sales department.

Following the demolition of the Ruchill Street pub - a reproduction exterior set was constructed by the Still Game production team in the Glasgow North Media Park in Maryhill. Unfortunately, the reproduction is not open to visitors

The Ruchill Tavern done up as The Clansman for filming Still Game.

If you want to visit The Clansman today - the closest you can get is a replica pub in Corby, Northamptonshire. The pub was created by English Still Game superfan, Cliff Morton, and hosts loads of memorabilia and signed scripts.