Glasgow is a city that dates well back to the medieval times - in those centuries the city has changed faces, cultures, and economies countless times - and street names aren’t exempt from the tides of time.
It’s hard to remember a time in recent history when a Glaswegian street has saw it’s name changed - even during recent controversies in which pressure groups have been calling on officials to change the name of Glasgow streets named after historic slave traders.
There’s a number of reasons why a street changes names - like logistical reasons, expansion of the city to incorporate smaller towns and conurbations, and a myriad of other reasons.
For more on old Glasgow streets, check out our article on the oldest streets in the city.