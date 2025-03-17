Glasgow is a city that dates well back to the medieval times - in those centuries the city has changed faces, cultures, and economies countless times - and street names aren’t exempt from the tides of time.

It’s hard to remember a time in recent history when a Glaswegian street has saw it’s name changed - even during recent controversies in which pressure groups have been calling on officials to change the name of Glasgow streets named after historic slave traders.

There’s a number of reasons why a street changes names - like logistical reasons, expansion of the city to incorporate smaller towns and conurbations, and a myriad of other reasons.

For more on old Glasgow streets, check out our article on the oldest streets in the city.

1 . Argyle Street (Westergait) Argyle Street was originally known as Westergait, it led West from Trongate to the city's West Port, the western gate out of the city's walls, hence the name. | Virtual Mitchell

2 . London Road (Canning Street) The South-East section of London Road was called Canning Street. | Leslie Barrie / Geograph Photo: Leslie Barrie / Geograph

3 . Maryhill Road (Canniesburn Road) The North-Western section of Maryhill Road was formerly known as Canniesburn Road. | Contributed

4 . Tollcross Road (Deerpark Gardens) Tollcross Road in the East End was formerly known as Deerpark Gardens. | Geograph