T in the Park: Looking back at 14 old pictures of Scotland's favourite lost festival

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 09:29 BST

T in the Park was a Scottish institution when it was running - we wanted to look back at those foundational years

We thought we’d take a look back at Scotland’s original music festival - the very first days of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Balado.

Travel back in time with us as we look at the line-ups, crowds, and bizarre goings-on that made T in the Park the infamous festival that it was - both loved and hated in equal measure.

Many of us who had the pleasure of attending the festival will recall hazy memories of some mental weekends filled with some of the best musicians and bands of the era.

Take a look below to check out some pictures we gathered from T in the Park from 1994 to 2000!

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion!

1. Fran Healy @ T in the Park, 1994

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion! | T in the Park

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell

2. Kylie Minogue @ T in the Park, 1995

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell | T in the Park

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger

3. Main Stage @ T in the Park, 1995

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger | T in the Park

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year

4. Crowd @ T in the Park, 1995

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year | T in the Park

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice