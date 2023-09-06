Glasgow has changed a lot in the last 100 years - we compared pictures of Glaswegian landmarks from the early 20th century to today to see just how much is different

Glasgow is an ever-changing city - one that has evolved a lot through the eras - from a religous centre, to a beacon of trade along the Clyde, morphing into a tobacco merchant city, before becoming an industrial city with the advent of shipbuilding.

For a while Glasgow was a post-industrial city, which saw rapid devloution and change across the city, as the culture struggled to cope with the loss of trade and industry - for centuries Glasgow built on top of itself, from Georgian to Edwardian to Victorian, employing may different architectural styles in between.

But Glasgow has never changed so much so quickly than in the last 100 years - rapid advancements in technology, culture, and industry has completely changed the face of Glasgow - but for as much as things change, they always stay the same.

You can see that no better than in these eight comparison pictures we’ve put together below - showing the changing face of Glasgow today compared to what it looked like in the early 20th century.

1 . George Square George Square has changed faces many times in its century’s long lifespan although it’s always kept that square shape - in the last 120 years we’ve seen more greenery added, alongside more statues moved to the central sqaure.

2 . Mercat Cross Mercat Cross on High Street has always been the gate to the east end of Glasgow - while it still stands proud since 1937 when the old image was taken - much of the world around it has changed.

3 . Queen Street Station Queen Street is another repeat offender for undergoing makeovers - the latest renovation saw a massive glass panel grand entrance added to the city centre station, obscuring the view of the Victorian glass dome roof.

4 . North Rotunda Formerly the Cranside Kitchen in Finnieston, and before that a tunnel underneath the Clyde for transporting foot traffic and light horse-drawn vehicles, the North Rotunda is a lasting example of Glasgow’s transport and industrial heritage - which remains in place under the Finnieston Crane to this day.