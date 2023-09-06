Then vs now: Eight comparison pictures showing how much Glasgow has changed in 100 years
Glasgow has changed a lot in the last 100 years - we compared pictures of Glaswegian landmarks from the early 20th century to today to see just how much is different
Glasgow is an ever-changing city - one that has evolved a lot through the eras - from a religous centre, to a beacon of trade along the Clyde, morphing into a tobacco merchant city, before becoming an industrial city with the advent of shipbuilding.
For a while Glasgow was a post-industrial city, which saw rapid devloution and change across the city, as the culture struggled to cope with the loss of trade and industry - for centuries Glasgow built on top of itself, from Georgian to Edwardian to Victorian, employing may different architectural styles in between.
But Glasgow has never changed so much so quickly than in the last 100 years - rapid advancements in technology, culture, and industry has completely changed the face of Glasgow - but for as much as things change, they always stay the same.
You can see that no better than in these eight comparison pictures we’ve put together below - showing the changing face of Glasgow today compared to what it looked like in the early 20th century.