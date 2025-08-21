The West of Scotland Second Division outfit have splashed out to sign a prolific striker from two leagues above

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellshill Athletic have fired a warning shot to their West of Scotland Second Division opponents that they mean business this season after completing the statement signing of prolific striker Callum Graham.

The former Clydebank and Pollok hitman has joined the Hill on a two-year deal from Premier Division outfit Beith after he was placed on the transfer list over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a former Bellshill native who now resides in Motherwell, started his career with amateur side Motherwell Kings where he bagged a whopping 199 goals in five seasons.

That earned him a move to Ashfield where he notched a further 42 goals in season 2019/20 before stepping up the divisions to join one-time Junior giants Pollok.

The 29-year-old also had a spell at Irvine Meadow, but previously made headlines when he joined Beith from Clydebank for a ‘modern-day club record fee’ in October last year. Prior to that, he created a slice of history by scoring the fastest ever hat-trick for the Bankies in around five minutes during a cup tie against Ardeer Thistle.

Graham finished top scorer at Beith last term, but his stint in North Ayrshire turned sour following the appointment of a new management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontman has now decided to snub interest from ‘Lowland League and Premier League clubs’ in favour of dropping back down the divisions after being sold on the Bellshill project by club officials.

Commenting on his move to The Rockburn, Graham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Bellshill Athletic. I’ve been speaking to Johnny (Fallon) for most of the week and when this opportunity came up it really intrigued me, especially it being my hometown club.

“Johnny laid out the plans for the club, both on and off the park, which was a big draw for me. I felt this opportunity was too good to turn down.”

Fallon described Graham’s capture as a “real coup”, admitting the marksman needs no introduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is a real coup for the club and a statement of intent that we will continue to push the boundaries to get the best local players to come to Bellshill rather than travel the country to sign elsewhere.

“Callum needs no introduction, a proven goal scorer at all levels and the fact he’s turned down Lowland league and Premier League clubs for ourselves speaks volumes.

“The project here is very clear and I think that was a massive pull for him along with his close relationships with John Barr and a few others in the group. Lastly, a big thanks to our committee for the continued support in getting this deal done.”

Bellshill have started the 2025/26 domestic season in relentless fashion, winning all five of their opening league games to sit top of the table with 15 points. The top eight teams will earn promotion to the First Division next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only blip so far came last weekend after being knocked out of the South Challenge Cup at home to top-flight Arthurlie, going down 4-1 despite a spirited showing.