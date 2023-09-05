Watch more videos on Shots!

Celtic and Rangers will use the upcoming international break to re-set and get certain players up to full speed after Sunday’s first Old Firm derby of the season.

Michael Beale’s new-look side are yet to fire on all cylinders this season, while there is plenty of room for improvement across the city as Brendan Rodgers looks to integrate several late summer transfer additions into his squad.

Despite the window slamming shut, there has been plenty of spill over since Deadline Day. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Tuesday, September 5:

Ex-Rangers striker pens emotional letter to supporters

Alfredo Morelos has penned a heartfelt letter to Rangers fans after sealing a move to Brazilian outfit Santos yesterday.

The Colombian striker shared a lenghty statement on his social media accounts as he reflected on his six years at Ibrox, with the club’s record European goalscorer admitting pulling on a Gers shirt is something he’s massively proud of.

Morelos wrote: “Rangers! My dear soulful team! I want to say that the time has come to close an unforgettable chapter in my life. Over the past 6 years, I’ve experienced intense emotions, achieved incredible goals, and built indelible memories with all of you.

“We won a league together, celebrated every victory as a family, and overcame obstacles with determination and courage. Every time I wore this jersey, I did it with pride and gratitude. During this time, I not only grew as a player but also as a person.

“Watching my daughter grow while wearing these colours has been an incredible gift. The unity and support from all of you every step of the way have inspired me to give my best on and off the field. Reaching a Europa League final was a dream come true. The journey was tough, but every sacrifice was worth it. Together, we showed that we are a formidable club and that we always fight with a heart.

“To the team-mates who became brothers, thank you for every shared moment. To the coaches and coaching staff, your guidance and trust led me to achieve my best version. To the management, eployees, and all the fans, your unwavering support gave us the strength to go far.

“Today, I close this chapter with gratitude in my heart and the certainity that I will always carry these colours with me wherever I go. This is not a final farewell but a see you later filled with hope. See you in the future, Rangers! I will be always ready to be there for my friends in Royal Blue.”

Celtic transfer target joins Greek club on loan

Hoops-linked winger Daniel Podence has ended months of transfer speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal with Premier League side Wolves.

The Portuguese star was identified as a ready-made replacement to fill the void left by fellow countryman Jota, but Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers decided to look elsewhere and recruited Luis Palma from Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki instead.

The 27-year-old, who has made 105 appearances for the Midlands club since his £16.6million switch in January 2020, hasn’t featured for the first-team under new manager Gary O’Neil so far this season. But he has opted to put pen to paper on a new deal until 2025 and has joined former club Olympiakos on a season-long loan.

“It’s no secret that Daniel was keen to look at new options,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said. This is an opportunity for him to go back where he was and play European football, and he was great in understanding that for us to allow it, he had to sign a contract.

