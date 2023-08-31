Celtic are Scotland’s only representatives in the UEFA Champions League this season after Rangers were eliminated by PSV Eindhoven last night.

We are now in the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window as clubs across Scotland race against the clock to get their business concluded.

Not only that, but Celtic and Rangers are building towards the first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend while the two Glasgow clubs are also set to learn their European football group stage opponents.

Here is everything Celtic fans need to know about when the draw will take place, who they could face and how to watch:

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw takes place on Thursday 31 August in Monaco, and begins at 5pm UK time.

How to watch Champions League draw

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and YouTube channel, while TNT Sport are also broadcasting the proceedings from Monaco.

How does the draw work?

The draw will see four teams paired together in eight separate groups. The groups are seeded, with the top-ranked clubs in pot one, and the lowest in pot four. Pot one includes the Champions League and Europa League winners from last season, along with the 2022/23 league winners from the top-ranked divisions across Europe.

The draw begins with the first-ranked sides being drawn out, followed by the teams from pots two, three and four. Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn together in the group stages. After the draw is concluded, the fixture dates for the group-stage matches will be confirmed later that day.

Who could Celtic face?

Each pot will contain eight teams who are divided by their coefficient ranking. Celtic will be in Pot 4 of the draw.

POT ONE: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

POT TWO: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto.

POT THREE: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Copenhagen.

POT FOUR: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Antwerp.

When are the group-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29