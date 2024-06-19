Filip Stuparevic is a Motherwell target | Getty Images

Motherwell have the Serbian striker in their sights this transfer window.

Filip Stuparevic will travel to Scotland this week as a deal to make him a Motherwell player progresses.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the striker had agreed terms on a two-year deal at Fir Park. He scored seven times with two assists for NK Domzale last season, who feature in the top tier of Slovenian football. Stuparevic has also turned out for FK Vozdovac and FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac in his native Serbia, Czech club FK Pribram and Al Urooba in the United Arab Emirates.

Watford had him on their books as a youngster. The Motherwell Times understands that the 23-year-old will travel to Scotland this week, with the forward attracting concrete interest from three Premiership clubs, including Motherwell.

Talks over a Motherwell deal are progressing but the deal has not been officially sealed. Manager Stuart Kettlewell and his players returned to Fir Park this week for the start of pre-season training, having already signed three players ahead of the Premiership season.

Defender Kofi Balmer was the first arrival, signing a two-year deal with the option of a third after time at Crystal Palace. Midfielder Tom Sparrow has signed the same length of contract after his terms at Stoke City came to a close.