15 Celtic stars and 13 Rangers aces called up for international duty as two gear up for Scotland's Nations League play-off
After the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, we’re now in the throes of another international break which hits pause on domestic football for Celtic and Rangers.
With Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops holding a 13-point advantage over their Glasgow rivals in the title race, both sides will return to league action on Saturday, March 29 when Celtic host Hearts and Rangers travel to Dundee.
Before then, 15 Celtic players and 13 Rangers stars have been called up for international duty this month as both senior and youth members depart Riccarton to represent their countries.
Here’s a full breakdown of every player on international duty during the current break:
Celtic players on international duty
- Kasper Schmeichel - Denmark
- Viljami Sinisalo - Finland
- Anthony Ralston - Scotland
- Alistair Johnston - Canada
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - USA
- Auston Trusty - USA
- Yang Hyun-jun - South Korea
- Reo Hatate - Japan
- Daizen Maeda - Japan
- Adam Idah - Republic of Ireland
- * Luis Palma - Honduras
- * Gustaf Lagerbielke - Sweden
- * Marco Tilio - Australia
- Jude Bonnar - Scotland U/21s
- Colby Donovan - Scotland U/21s
Rangers players on international duty
- Liam Kelly - Scotland
- John Souttar - Scotland
- Nicolas Raskin - Belgium
- Mohamed Diomande - Ivory Coast
- Vaclav Cerny - Czech Republic
- Nedim Bajrami - Albania
- Tom Lawrence - Wales
- Ianis Hagi - Romania
- Ross McCausland - Northern Ireland
- * Rabbi Matondo - Wales
- Hamza Igamane - Morocco
- Mason Munn - Northern Ireland U/21s
- Bailey Rice - Scotland U/21s
* Out on loan
