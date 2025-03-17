Every Celtic and Rangers player away on international duty during the domestic break

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, we’re now in the throes of another international break which hits pause on domestic football for Celtic and Rangers.

With Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops holding a 13-point advantage over their Glasgow rivals in the title race, both sides will return to league action on Saturday, March 29 when Celtic host Hearts and Rangers travel to Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, 15 Celtic players and 13 Rangers stars have been called up for international duty this month as both senior and youth members depart Riccarton to represent their countries.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player on international duty during the current break:

Celtic players on international duty

Kasper Schmeichel - Denmark

Viljami Sinisalo - Finland

Anthony Ralston - Scotland

Alistair Johnston - Canada

Cameron Carter-Vickers - USA

Auston Trusty - USA

Yang Hyun-jun - South Korea

Reo Hatate - Japan

Daizen Maeda - Japan

Adam Idah - Republic of Ireland

* Luis Palma - Honduras

* Gustaf Lagerbielke - Sweden

* Marco Tilio - Australia

Jude Bonnar - Scotland U/21s

Colby Donovan - Scotland U/21s

Rangers players on international duty

Liam Kelly - Scotland

John Souttar - Scotland

Nicolas Raskin - Belgium

Mohamed Diomande - Ivory Coast

Vaclav Cerny - Czech Republic

Nedim Bajrami - Albania

Tom Lawrence - Wales

Ianis Hagi - Romania

Ross McCausland - Northern Ireland

* Rabbi Matondo - Wales

Hamza Igamane - Morocco

Mason Munn - Northern Ireland U/21s

Bailey Rice - Scotland U/21s

* Out on loan