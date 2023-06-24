The five SPFL clubs have made a donation to allow Ukraine to send a team to this year’s tournament.

Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers have joined together with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian to support and aid Homeless World Cup Member Country Ukraine’s journey to the Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup.

Working alongside the Homeless World Cup Foundation, a recent donation from the five clubs has meant that Ukraine can send a team to this year’s tournament under difficult and challenging circumstances. The donation will cover travel for Ukraine to compete in the 18th edition of the Homeless World Cup, being held in the US for the first time in its 20-year history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Way Home has been a partner and worked alongside the Homeless World Cup for many years and have been an inaugural part of the tournament since 2004 and were winners of the Homeless World Cup in Milan 2009.

A fan cheers on his favourite team from the stand in Glasgow

The Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup will take place from Saturday, July 8 – Saturday, July 15 at California State University. As well as the venue for the games, being played at the Hornet Stadium, the university will also accommodate the visiting countries from across the globe and their players on campus.

From Paris to Cardiff, Glasgow to Milan, Edinburgh to Mexico City and Melbourne to Cape Town, this world class tournament has been played in some exceptional cities and venues to bring awareness and understanding to this global issue – homelessness.

The Homeless World Cup is an annual, world-class, international football tournament. Every year, teams of men and women who are homeless or have experienced homelessness get the chance to represent their country during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mel Young, co-founder, and Homeless World Cup President, said: “It’s fantastic news that the five Scottish clubs have come together to ensure Ukraine, one of our key partners can get to and compete in Sacramento, The Way Home has continued to work in extremely difficult conditions in Odessa.

“The Homeless World Cup always look to support our Member Countries however we can, and we look forward to welcoming Ukraine, who have fielded a team every year at the tournament since 2004 to Sacramento and the US for the 18th edition of the Homeless World Cup.

“All five clubs didn’t hesitate when asked to help our Ukrainian partner with their journey and we are incredibly grateful for their support in making this dream a reality to those players who will represent Ukraine on the international stage in Sacramento this July. I’m proud of the five Scottish clubs and the generosity they have shown by coming together to support Ukraine. This demonstrates how impactful football and sport can be in making a difference to the lives of so many.”

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive, Tony Hamilton, commented: “Working with the homeless community is a regular feature of what we do here, and we are delighted that we can assist with this in some small way. Football is universal and the Homeless World Cup is everything good about the game that we all love. I hope this year’s event in the USA is a great success for everyone involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement