Celtic and Rangers will be returning for pre-season training in the coming weeks, with both managers aiming to hit the ground running next season ahead of competing in Europe.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers will face the media for the first time today after returning to Parkhead for a second spell, while Light Blues gaffer Michael Beale has his eyes fixed on further signings. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Friday, June 23:

Gangwon issue ‘no sale’ stance for Celtic midfield target

Yang Hyun-Jun has informed parent club Gangwon that he wants a move to Celtic this summer after the Scottish champions reportedly tabled an official offer for the K-League 1 midfielder.

The South Korean side were thought to be ‘happy’ with the Hoops’ bid but are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old starlet as they continue their battle against relegation this season. The club will only conduct business with Celtic if they agree to loan the player back for six months to give them the best chance of staying up.

Incoming boss Brendan Rodgers is eager for Hyun-Jun to spend pre-season with the team he is inherting from Ange Postecoglou this summer, but Gangwon’s current stance has left the attacker “frustrated” as he aims to fulfill his ambition of playing in Europe.

Celtic’s scouting network are continuing their search to find hidden gems in the Asian market and the player’s representative told N Sports: “Yang Hyun-Jun’s dream was to advance to Europe. It’s a dream he’s had since he started his career as a player. A golden opportunity came under good conditions, but the club is blocking it, so he’s frustrated.”

Ex-Rangers fan favourite completes US move

Recently departed Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has finalised a move to MLS club Charlotte FC - penning a one-year deal with the option of a further season.

The 34-year-old has completed his move across the atlantic just weeks after leaving Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract. Arfield bid an emotional farewell to Gers fans and insisted he was planning to continue his playing career amid rumous he would transition into coaching.

It it believed Arfield turned down offer from EFL Championship sides to head Stateside and Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta was thrilled to capture the former Canadian international.

He commented: “We’re delighted to be signing a midfielder of Scott’s calibre who joins Charlotte FC after a decorated career in Scotland and England. He’s featured over 100 times for four different clubs which speaks to the quality and consistency Scott has shown throughout his playing career.

