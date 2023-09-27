A select number of special shows will be filmed in front of live studio audiences in a number of towns and cities across the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SCOTLAND’S top fan-led football show A View From The Terrace will go on the road for the first time this season – with fans in various towns and cities across Scotland invited to join the party.

A View From The Terrace – the BBC’s long-running fan-led football programme – first aired on BBC Scotland in 2019 and has since built a huge cult following for its unique and irreverent take on the Scottish game – from now famous films about sheep excrement on stunning pitches in Eriskay to earworms about Partick T.H.I.S.T.L.E.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed in Edinburgh, the independently produced programme, which began as a podcast recorded in creator and panellist Craig Fowler’s bedroom, presented by Craig G Telfer the show features a rotating cast of regular football fans Graeme Thewliss, Tony Anderson, Robert Borthwick, Amy Canavan, Shaughan McGuigan, and Joel Sked.

The show heads on the road, with a select number of specials filmed in front of live studio audiences on away turf in a number of towns and cities across the country.

For the first time this season, the A View From The Terrace team will take the show on the road, with a select number of specials filmed in front of live studio audiences on away turf in a number of towns and cities across the country, with fans invited to join the party as guests in the studio.

Telfer, a host on A View From The Terrace since the beginning, said: “This show is built on Scottish football supporters. It’s made by fans and it’s presented by fans. Since I’ve been involved with the podcast and the show, it’s a privilege to get the chance to talk about Scottish football and to offer a perspective from the supporter’s point of view.

I’ve been involved with the Terrace for over 10 years and I can’t believe it’s gone from Craig Fowler’s front room to national television. It’s been an incredible journey and we all feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to talk about all levels of Scottish football. I can’t wait to get started on the sixth season, and to get the chance to take it round the country to fans is something I am buzzing for. I hope other supporters tune in, every Friday for 20 weeks, to see their team given screen time, no matter what size they are or what league they play in.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian Greenhill, of Studio Something, the production company behind A View From The Terrace, said: “Fans are what make Scottish football, it’s really easy to see the often negative headlines and think that’s what fans are, but we offer up another perspective, on the show we believe that they are passionate, dedicated, colourful, and diverse group of people who every week travel across our beautiful country to support their team, from the giants to the wee teams and that’s what A View From The Terrace is built on. Fans MAKE Scottish football – it’s the fabric the show is woven from.

“From day one we’ve made it a priority to put fans front and centre of what we do, our presenters are football fans who had never been on TV before when we started, and that’s why we’re taking A View From The Terrace to fans this year – so they and their clubs can be a part of what we’re doing wherever they’re based.”