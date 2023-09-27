Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are back in action this evening when they entertain Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals at Ibrox, while Celtic are without a midweek fixture after the holders were knocked out of the competition in the previous round.

Meanwhile, transfer rumours continue to circulate online, with a former Rangers striker, now in charge of Inverness, confessing he has spoken to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers about signing players to boost his squad. And a former Rangers winger has been at the centre of a civil war in Turkey amid rising fan tension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, September 27:

Duncan Ferguson seeks Celtic transfer help after Rodgers talks

Newly-appointed Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has revealed he has already held talks with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers about the possibility of taking some players on loan to strengthen his squad.

The former Everton legend was appointed Billy Dodds’ successor of the Scottish Championship club on a three-year deal yesterday, with the struggling Highland side rooted to the foot of the table after picking up just one point from their opening six games of the season.

And Ferguson - formerly of Dundee United and Rangers - is hoping to add some loan signings and free agents after confirming he has spoken to Rodgers about helping him out over the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if he was looking to bring players in, Ferguson told STV: “Yes, we can get players out of the Scottish Premiership, can’t we, and we can get some boys who are out of Warnock.

“I have already been on to one or two of the Scottish managers. I spoke to Brendan (Rodgers) this morning, so he is going to help me out hopefully. So we look and see if we can identify some players and we will take it from there.”

Former Rangers star involved in Fenerbahce ‘civil war’

Ryan Kent could be left on the fringes of Fenerbahce’s first-team squad, according to manager Ismail Kartal amid rising fan tensions for the ex-Rangers star to be given more game time.

The 26-year-old winger has endured a difficult start to life in Turkey after leaving Ibrox as a free agent at the end of last season, but was handed a rare start in last week’s Europa Conference League win over FC Nordsjaelland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many supporters were left impressed with Kent’s attacking display, but the Englishman was dropped back to the bench for their latest domestic clash with Alanyaspor. A 1-0 win for the Istanbul club moved them top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Despite their positive run of form, some fans remain angered by the Englishman’s lack of regular game time since completing his summer transfer, with journalist Ercan Ertan indicating that unrest could be around the corner due to Kent’s absence.

He told local outlet Enson: “There are things that Ismail Kartal did right. I think he is doing a good job but he is not paying too much attention to what the fans want. Fans want Ryan Kent. Fenerbahce did not face its biggest test yet. I wonder what the psychological situation will be when important matches come.

However, Fenerbahce boss insists he is sticking with the fittest available team after being questioned on his decision to rotate from European competition to league action.

Advertisement

Advertisement