The first major piece of silverware is up for grabs and 6 teams looking to join Hearts in the last-four of the competition.

Rangers continue their quest to get their hands on the first piece of silverware up for grabs in Scottish football this season when they face Livingston in their Viaplay Cup quarter-final showdown at Ibrox this evening.

Michael Beale’s side are strong favourites to win the trophy after holders Celtic crashed out of the competition after losing to Kilmarnock in the previous round. Victory over the stubborn West Lothian outfit would seal a trip back to the national stadium for the Light Blues and a place in the last-four for the third year in a row.

Other notable quarter-final clashes taking place tonight include St Mirren’s trip to Easter Road to play Hibernian and Ross County’s home clash with Aberdeen in a repeat of Sunday’s league encounter.

The group stage of the Viaplay Cup begins on Saturday, signalling the start of the new SPFL season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Supporters of all the remaining clubs in the draw will be dreaming of Hampden glory. But when is the semi-final draw and how can fans watch it take place? Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for the Viaplay Cup semi-final takes place on Wednesday, September 27 (following the conclusion of tonight’s fixtures)

It will be held after the quarter-final clash between Rangers and Livingston, which kicks off at 8pm.

How to watch Viaplay Cup semi-final draw

The draw for the Viaplay Cup semi-final will be screened live on Viaplay Sports 1 immediately after Rangers vs Livingston at Ibrox. Viaplay subscribers can stream the draw live online of via the app.

Which teams are left in the Viaplay Cup?

The Viaplay Cup is synonymous for producing shock exits, but on this occasion the quarter final line-ups involve only Scottish Premiership sides.

Hearts became the first team to book their place in the last four of the competition, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Tuesday night.

Here are all the key fixtures to watch out for this evening:

Wednesday, September 27

Rangers vs Livingston - 8pm (Live on Viaplay Sports 1)

Ross County vs Aberdeen - 7.45pm

Hibernian vs St Mirren - 7.45pm