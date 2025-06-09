Ex Arsenal and Juventus midfielder nears shock move to North America after departing boyhood club

Former Rangers loanee Aaron Ramsey is heading for Mexico after agreeing a deal to sign for Club Universidad Nacional - known as Pumas UNAM - where he will join forces with a former Celtic, flop according to reports.

The one-time Arsenal and Juventus attacking midfielder is set to become the first high-profile British player to play in the Mexican league should the formalities of the transfer be completed. Ramsey was appointed interim boss of Cardiff City for the final three games of their ill-fated EFL Championship season but was unable to prevent his hometown club from being relegated to the third tier of English football.

He was linked with taking charge of the Bluebirds on a full-time basis, but PA news agency claim he has decided to extend his playing career in North America. Ramsey is understood to share the same agent as Pumas manager and ex-Celtic player Efrain Juarez. Injuries has restricted the 34-year-old’s game time in recent seasons and he is currently recovering from a hamstring surgery. However, the Wales veteran has intimated his desire to lead his country to next summer’s World Cup.

“There’s a lot to play for and that World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled,” Ramsey declared back in April. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. At the moment I’m still in the early stages of rehab and I’m going to carry on with that.”

It’s believed he has been locked in advanced talks with Pumas with a verbal agreement already in place. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Aaron Ramsey will sign in as new Pumas player in the next days, ready for new chapter in Mexico.”

Former Celtic man ‘instrumental’ in Aaron Ramsey deal

Juarez, who quit his previous managerial post at Colombian double winners Atletico Nacional in protest over the club’s transfer policy, is understood to have been instrumental in the deal.

Pumas finished sixth in the Mexican top-flight last season and qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Ramsey - a three-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal - also lifted the Serie A title and Coppa Italia during his two-year spell in Italy. Has was part of the Wales team that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals and spent six months on loan at Ibrox during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

However, his short time in Govan is best remembered for his heartbreaking penalty miss in the Europa League final shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt, which compounded an underwhelming loan stint.