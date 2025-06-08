Rangers have been linked with swoops for players at Nottingham Forest and Southampton

Rangers have been linked with a couple of moves for players in England - including one man heading for the Nottingham Forest exit.

The Light Blues have been taken over by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, with new head coach Russell Martin set to be backed in the transfer window. There are players being linked thick and fast, with the latest being Flynn Downes of Southampton and Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo.

According to the Scottish Sun, Martin is keen to sign the star he brought from West Ham to the Saints, but could be priced out of a move. Meanwhile Toffolo is said to be interested in a move after 57 outings for Nottingham Forest, his contract coming to a close after just seven outings in the most recent campaign, but there has been no official indication on what comes next of yet.

The reporting reads: “New Rangers boss Russell Martin wants to raid old club Southampton for highly-rated Flynn Downes but he could be priced out of a move, with relegated Saints demanding at least £10million for the classy playmaker. Martin took Downes to St Mary’s from West Ham, having also managed him at Swansea. The 26-year-old could fancy a crack at the Premiership instead of a return to England’s second tier with Saints. But Martin will get no favours from his old club over the fee.

“Left-back Harry Toffolo is set to quit Nottingham Forest and is interested in a switch to Ibrox after playing only a handful of games late last season. Martin will inherit Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz as left-backs, but the Turk has been heavily linked with a return home.”

Russell Martin decision on Rangers captaincy

One of the early decisions made by the former Ibrox loanee in the early days of his head coach reign is keeping with James Tavernier as captain. Martin sees no reason to make a change in the player leadership department. He said: “He’s been the captain for a very long time. If he’s playing, I don’t see any reason to change that. And if he’s not playing, it will force someone else. First and foremost, I want to speak to him to explain to me and have a discussion about the last two years, his thoughts on the team.

“His thoughts on what we’re going to bring and how the players will feel about that. To play here as long as he has, to be captain as long as he has, takes a lot of energy. It’s not easy. I’ve been at a club where sometimes the one that’s been there longest ends up getting criticised a lot because you’ve been there the longest.

“Then how much he gets used on the pitch will be down to Tav and how he trains and how he plays, the same as every player. But he’s going to be hugely important in the culture here. I know what he’s like as a person behind the scenes and he’s fantastic.