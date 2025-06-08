Here are our picks for where Rangers have to strengthen over the course of this summer

Rangers are heading into arguably the biggest summer in their history with new head coach Russell Martin looking to bolster his squad across almost every position in the transfer window.

The Light Blues finished miles behind arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and were beaten in the League Cup final as well as suffering an en early Scottish Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Queen’s Park. They did, however, taste more success in the Europa League after reaching the quarter-final stage under interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Former Southampton boss Martin is just in the door at Ibrox, but which positions will he be targeting to strengthen and where is most pressing? We rank each area on the pitch from zero to 10, the bottom side of that scale being not in any need and 10 being an urgent necessity.

Goalkeeper - 7/10

It will be interesting to see how Martin views this position. Jack Butland was the No.1 for the vast majority of last season but came in for fierce criticism at the turn of the year following a number of high-profile mistakes. He subsequently lost his place between the sticks to back-up Liam Kelly, who is sure to still be around next season. The question is though, will Butland? Does Martin opt to place his trust in the former England international or look elsewhere?

Right-back - 6/10

James Tavernier remains with the captain’s armband heading into the final year of his contract and is still the first-choice option to fill this role, but there is a lack of reliable cover should he require a period of the team with Nerayso Kasanwirjo returning to Feyenoord after his loan spell and Dujon Sterling proving too injury-prone.

Centre-back - 10/10

With Leon Balogun released, loanee Rafael Fernandes heading back to French side LOSC Lille, and Robin Propper reportedly closing in on a return to the Netherlands with former club FC Twente eager to bring him back, it leaves Rangers short of options in a key area.. Ben Davies is expected to sign for Birmingham City on a permanent basis after impressing on loan, leaving Martin with just two other options. John Souttar has been a mainstay in the team when fully fit and Clinton Nsiala is viewed as a long-term prospect. More strength in depth here is a necessity.

Left-back - 7/10

This has long been a problem position for Rangers. Last season, Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz were competing for a starting berth with youngster Robbie Fraser gaining valuable senior experience out on loan at Livingston in the Scottish Championship. However, neither the Brazilian or Turkish international have impressed in the role. Yilmaz could be heading back to his homeland with Bestikas keen on striking a deal and should that transfer happen, an upgrade on Jefte is required.

Midfielder - 4/10

A lot will depend on whether Belgian international Nicolas Raskin is sold for big money this summer. As for now, Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron and Bailey Rice provide a solid base to work of with incoming Dundee star Lyall Cameron set to add to those options. Youngster Finlay Curtis will also hope he can force his way into the reckoning and gain more minutes at senior level next term. Nothing needed here for the time being.

Winger - 8/10

A weak point in the current team. Ask the vast majority of Rangers supporters for their verdict on Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Ross McCausland, they’ll all give you the same answer. Not good enough. Russell Martin’s style of play is generally considered to be one that utilises wide players and focuses on a possession-based game. There could be a number of changes made in this area.

Striker - 7/10

Across the pitch, Rangers are in need of reinforcements and the striking position is no different. If either Hamza Igamane or Cyriel Dessers leave then this number shoots right up. Dessers has been the club’s main source of goals but lacks consistency and often frustrates the fanbase due to the number of chances missed. Igamane shot onto the scene a few months into the campaign following his summer move to Glasgow and has been linked with several Premier League clubs already. Danilo has failed to hit the heights even since his £6 million switch from from Feyenoord two years ago, with injuries hampering his progress.