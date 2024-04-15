Scotland take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening at Hampden.

The refereeing team and VAR appointments for this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals between Aberdeen vs Celtic and Rangers vs Hearts has been confirmed by the Scottish FA.

Managerless Aberdeen, who have been consigned to a disappointing bottom half finish in the Scottish Premiership this season, make the early journey down the road to Glasgow for a 12:30pm showdown with Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops on Saturday.

Don Robertson will be the man in the middle. He'll be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Steven Traynor, with David Dickinson named as the fourth official. Greg Aitken will be in the VAR control room at Clydesdale House alongside assistant Andrew McWilliam.

Meanwhile, Steven McLean will take charge of Sunday's second semi-final between Rangers and Hearts, which kicks off at 3pm. Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson will run the lines at the national stadium, with Kevin Clancy named as the fourth official. Willie Collum will be on VAR duties, assisted by Sean Carr.

Rangers have won every clash against the Jambos so far this term, and the Tynecastle club have never managed to record a victory at the national stadium over the Ibrox side.

All four teams will be looking to cement a place in the end-of-season showpiece fixture next month in their quest for silverware.

Aberdeen vs Celtic

Referee: Don Robertson.

Assistants: Graeme Stewart and Steven Traynor.

Fourth official: David Dickinson.

VAR: Greg Aitken. AVAR: Andrew McWilliam.

Rangers vs Hearts

Referee: Steven McLean.

Assistants: Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson.

Fourth official: Kevin Clancy.