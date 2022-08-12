All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs prepare for their third Premier League outing.

Celtic and Rangers are now preparing for their third week of action.

Both clubs have been faultless in the Scottish Premier League so far, and they will be hoping to make it three from three.

Celtic take on Kilmarnock away from home on Sunday, while Rangers will play before that, taking on St Johnstone on Saturday.

In the meantime, both sides continue to be linked with new signings, despite having busy summer windows already.

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Parkhead and Ibrox:

Ange responds

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has denied suggestions of a move for Alex Collado by confirming the Hoops are not currently in talks with anyone.

“No, look, if I was going to speak about specific players we’d be here all year,” he said.

“While the window is open, we’ve done most of our business. The stuff we needed to do is done but we’ll stay active. There’s still possibilities that guys will be moving out.

“We’re still keen to bring one or two in but it has to be the right ones. At the moment we’re not in negotiations or talks with any player so anyone who’s been linked to us is not coming from us.

“We’ll stay active for the next couple of weeks and see how it goes.”

Dieng links

Celtic have been linked with a move for Marseille forward Bamba Dieng this summer, but they could be set to miss out.

According to Sky Sports News, newly promoted Premier League side Fulham have now entered talks for the striker.

With Celtic yet to enter the frame, it appears as though Dieng could be one they miss out on.

Duffy’s Tavernier claim

Jim Duffy believes Rangers star James Tevernier is good enought to play at the top of the Premier League.

He told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “I am absolutely baffled that no major English Premiership club has tried to buy James Tavernier with his quality and his consistency at the top level over the last two and a half years.

“He struggled to win the Rangers fans over a bit to start with because they hadn’t won anything but the last couple of years his development as a player and captain has been nothing sort of immense.

“His stats are different level. He’s a modern day full back with his delivery. Defensively he’s better as well and he’s an all round terrific player.

“There are very consistent players but when you’re in the spot light as much as the Rangers captain you have to produce and any dip at all is exaggerated so all credit to him. I think he’s been absolutely outstanding for Rangers and I’m baffled why somebody hasn’t come in.

“When you see the amounts of money being thrown about down south for a lot less talented players than him then it complete confuses me.

“I think he’s good enough for the top six. I look at Man Utd and who they have at right back. He’s better than their right back.