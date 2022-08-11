Celtic secure deal for goalkeeper on free transfer as Rangers refuse to sell attacker

All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to strengthen their ranks further.

Celtic and Rangers are already getting into the thick of the new season.

The Bhoys have kicked off their new season with two Scottish Premier League win, while Rangers have matched their efforts.

The Gers have also put together a fine second-leg comeback to progress to the next stage of the Champions League qualifiers.

Both sides have been pretty busy this summer, adding to their respective squads, but we still have weeks to go in the summer window.

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs:

Burnley end interest in Sakala

Championship outfit Burnley have reportedly ended their interest in Rangers star Fashion Sakala.

The Scottish Daily Express revealed yesterday the Clarets were readying a £3million offer for the Zambian international with Vincent Kompany attempting to strengthen his attacking options.

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala scored 12 times last season and is targeting double his tally this term. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Burnley previously had an offer worth £2.5million rejected by Cardiff City for their frontman Isaak Davies but they were understood to be willing to pay Rangers £2m rising to £4m to secure Sakala’s signature.

However, the Glasgow club don’t want to sell the attacker and have made it clear that fee would not be enought to tempt them into letting Sakala leave permanently.

The 25-year-old, who arrived at Ibrox last summer on a free transfer from KV Oostende, was an unused substitute in matches against Livingston, Kilmarnock and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Gers to face PSV star after move rejected

Rangers will face PSV star Cody Gakpo in their Champions League play-off tie after the Dutch clubs confirmed he is going nowhere, amid links to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old international was previously the subject of an offer from Leeds United, while Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on him.

PSV value the player at £50million and the Daily Record have reported that Gakpo will not be sold before the Champions League double-header against the Light Blues.

Hoops seal Clarke deal

Celtic have completed the signing of Northern Irish goalkeeper Josh Clarke from Glentoran.

The Hoops have finalised a two-year deal for the highly-rated 18-year-old ‘keeper who will immediately join up with club’s B team.

Clarke is a former Chelsea and Bournemouth stopper, and it was reported Celtic had been tracking him for some time.

Collado latest

Celtic have been linked with Alex Collado over recent weeks, but they could be set to miss out on a deal.

The Barcelona youngster is set to be on the move this summer with a number of clubs across Eurpe interested, and Celtic were being tipped to make a move.

But according to Spanish journalist Albert Roge, Collado is now in advanced talks with fellow La Liga side Elche CF over a possible loan move.