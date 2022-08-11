Celtic FC will face off against Kilmarnock in this week’s SPL fixtures.

The Scottish Premier League is officially underway with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic squad facing off against Kilmarnock.

The team have had a stellar start to the season with Celtic beating both Ross County, and Aberdeen in the first two weeks of the season.

So, how can you catch the match this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Josip Juranovic of Celtic during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Aberdeen (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Is the Celtic FC vs. Kilmarnock game on TV?

Fans who can’t make the away match will be pleased to know that the match will be shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports coverage will kick off at 11am on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and Sky Sports Football.

When is the Celtic FC vs. Kilmarnock game?

Celtic will be travelling to play against Kilmarnock on Sunday 14 August.

The match is scheduled to be played at Rugby Park, and kick off is set for 12pm.

What could Celtic’s team look like on Sunday?

Celtic will probably be unchanged from their win at Ross County on Saturday, where their 3-1 propelled them above bitter rivals Rangers.

Their team will most likely be:

GK: Joe Hart

DEF: Josip Juranovic

DEF: Cameron Carter-Vickers

DEF: Moritz Jenz

DEF: Greg Taylor

MID: Matt O’Riley

MID: Callum McGregor

MID: David Turnbull

ATT: Jota

ATT: Kyogo Furuhashi

ATT: Daizen Maeda

How can I sign up to Sky Sports?

Where can I watch highlights?

Sky Sports customers can catch the highlights 15 minutes after the game on the Sky Sports App .

You can also catch the highlights on the Scottish Premiership highlights page on Sky Sports website .

Who are Celtic facing off against next?

Celtic FC will play the following games in the coming weeks:

Hearts - Saturday 20 August, 3pm

Dundee United - Sunday 28 August, 12pm

Ross County - Tuesday 30 August, TBD

Rangers - Saturday 3 September, 12:30pm

Livingston - Saturday 10 September, 3pm

St. Mirren - Saturday 17 September, 3pm

Motherwell - Saturday 1 October, 3pm

What is Celtic’s net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

The club’s current net spend on new arrivals to the club stands at £28.85 million

The market value of the departures for the club currently stands at £16.65 million.

Therefore, the teams overall balance is sat at £-18.16 million.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The clubs across England will have to have all business and transfer activity wrapped up before the window closes.

The transfer window is scheduled to close on Thursday 1 September 2022 at 11pm.