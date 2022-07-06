The Argentina youth cap is currently in training with his new team mates ahead of the 2022/23 season.

New Celtic signing Alexandro Bernabei will NOT have to serve a ban at the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Argentine left-back sealed his £3.75million switch to Parkhead last week before joining up with Ange Postecoglou’s side as they jetted out to Austria for a pre-season training camp.

The 21-year-old was sent off in his final competitive game for Lanus after headbutting opponent Augusto Schott and the red card had led to led to expectation that the defence would be faced with a suspension that would delay the start to his Hoops career.

The Argentine will wear the No.25. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

However, the international clearance received from the Argentina Football Association did not include any detail of a ban still to be served, meaning Bernabei won’t be penalised by the Scottish FA for the opening set of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

It is understood the player’s ban was considered served over the course of Lanus’ following matches as Celtic finalised the paperwork on his deal.

Bernabei is one of four new signings who could feature for Celtic in their first league match against Aberdeen on July 31, with an away trip to Ross County the following week.

Postecoglou will get a first look at his new recruits in competitive action this evening when they play the first of three pre-season friendlies during their trip, starting against local minnows SC Wiener Viktoria.