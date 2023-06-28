The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories as the Glasgow clubs build towards the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic and Rangers’ are cranking up their summer recruitment with both managers eager to make further additions to their respective squads over the coming weeks.

Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, June 28:

Dutch giants ‘name’ asking price for Rangers target

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feyenoord have placed a price tage of more than £5million on Brazilian striker Danilo - 24 hours after Rangers had an initial undisclosed offer turned down in their search for a new No.9

The 24-year-old remains high on Michael Beale’s wishlist of potential attacking options even though his preference is to complete a deal with Italian side Cremonese for long-term target Cyriel Dessers, which would ensure the Ibrox boss spends a significant proportion of his budget. However, discussions appear to have stalled in recent days with the newly relegated outfit putting a £6.5m valuation on their talisman.

The Daily Record claim sources in the Netherlands have confirmed the two clubs are ‘miles apart’ on a transfer fee for Sao Paulo-born Danilo as Beale assess a list of alternatives to replace free agent Alfredo Morelos ahead of the new season.

While the capture of Danilo would potentially offer better value, it’s clear that Dessers remains Beale’s preferred option to lead the line due to physicality and robust attributes.

Arsenal defender would ‘consider’ stunning Celtic return

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report from the Scottish Sun, out-of-favour Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would consider a sensation return to Celtic on a season-long loan this summer.

The Scotland international, who is weighing up his future after a frustrating season with the Gunners, apparently won’t close the door on a potential reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Tierney remains of strong interest to Champions League-bound Newcastle United, but it is thought new boss Rodgers could plot a stunning swoop after being handed a transfer budget of around £30million by the Hoops hierarchy.

The 26-year-old, who left Celtic for the Premier League giants in 2019 for a Scottish record £25million, currently earns £120,000-w-week at Arsenal and is under contract until 2026, ruling out a permanent return to Glasgow’s East End.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a temporary spell could be a possibility if both Tierney and the club can agree on a substantial loan fee and compromise over his wages and it is claimed the “emotional pull” of heading back to Celtic where he came through the academy set-up could prove a major factor in his decision.