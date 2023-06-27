Celtic and Rangers’ are ramping up their summer recruitment drive with Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale looking to make further additions to their respective squads over the coming weeks.

Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, June 27:

Celtic agree transfer fee for Melbourne winger

The Scottish champions have reportedly agreed a fee with Melbourne City for winger Marco Tilio and his Australian manager Rado Vidosic has all but confirmed his departure for Parkhead.

Australian star Marco Tilio has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images for APL)

The 21-year-old, who has earned five caps for the Socceroos National Team, scored 18 goals in 79 league apprearances for Melbourne and is expected to become Brendan Rodgers second signing of the summer following the signing of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga last week.

Australian outlet FoxFootball have confirmed that a deal has been struck and is now subject to the player agreeing terms and passing his medical . The wide attacker has previousl been part of three A-League Premiership ttitle wins in recet seasons and was named in the PFA A-League team of the season last term.

Tilio will join international team mate Aaron Hooy and first-team coach Harry Kewell at the Hoops and Melbourne boss Vidosic has resigned himself to losing his star performer this summer, admitting: “I doubt we will be able to keep him. He had a fantastic season for us.”

Tilio was called up as a late replacement to the Australia World Cup squad last year for injured Hibs playmaker Martin Boyle, but he never made an appearance at the Qatar finals.

Rangers striking target teases ‘new adventure’ message

Rangers are understood to be closing in on the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan deal.

The Senegalese international first came to the attention of Ibrox boss Michael Beale during Rangers’ Europa League encounter with Slavia Prague during Steven Gerrard’s reign.

Sima, who spent the majority of last season with Ligue 1 side Angers after joining the English Premier League outfit in 2021 for a fee of around £7million, endured a tough campaign and was unable to help the French club avoid relegation following a failed temporary stint at Stoke City.

However, the Daily Mail have touted Rangers as ‘frontrunners’ to sign the 22-year-old, with Beale looking to move quickly to get the player on board before pre-season training gets underway.

Writing a lengthy message on his Instagram account to Angers fans, Sima hinted that a ‘new adventure’ was awaiting him. He posted: “Supporters of SCO, I joined the club with the desire and hope to have a great season with you, with this group.

“Unfortunately this one didn’t turn out the way we wanted and even though it was very difficult I never gave up and always wanted to give it my best. The time has come for me to say goodbye, a new adventure awaits. Thank you team for welcoming me with open arms and I am honoured to be part of your family... the work is still in progress.”