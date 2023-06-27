Michael Beale wants to bolster his forward line and has identified the 24-year-old as a signing target.

Rangers have had an initial bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo rejected but remain in discussions with the Dutch giants over a potential summer transfer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been identified by Michael Beale as a potential solution to help strengthen his forward line following the recent departure of Alfredo Morelos as the Ibrox boss continues his squad rebuild.

The Brazilian attacker impressed in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions in what was his first year at De Kuip following a move from rivals Ajax last summer.

Feyenoord's Danilo is wanted by Rangers. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Danilio, who is under contract until 2026, has emerged as a signing target as Rangers continue to grow frustrated by Italian side Cremonese’s decision to play hardball over the long-term future of frontman Cyriel Dessers.

The Herald report that the Light Blues tabled an opening bid to Feyenoord on Tuesday morning, but several outlets state that offer has already been thrown out by the Rotterdam club.

Rangers are also working on a deal to bring Brighton striker Abdallah Sima to Govan on a season-long loan, with talks still ongoing with the English Premier League side.

The 22-year-old Senegalese international could complete his move as early as this week and is expected become Beale’s fifth summer addition, following the arrivals of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterlin, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers.

Meanwhile, former Rangers defender Filip Helander is training with old club Malmo as he aims to win a potential deal with the Swedish outfit.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who left Ibrox at the end of last season after spending over a year on the sidelines through injury, has returned to his homeland as a free agent and is now hopeful of earning himself a career lifeline.