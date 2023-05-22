Celtic and Rangers are facing a quick turnaround following the weekend’s action, with both sides taking to the pitch again on Wednesday night in the penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The Hoops visit Hibernian at Easter Road, while Rangers entertain Hearts at Ibrox. Meanwhile, transfer news stories are continuing to make the headlines and here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Monday, May 22:

Belgian clubs ‘make approach’ for outgoing Rangers star

Alfredo Morelos’ Rangers exit is edging closer after two Belgian sides became the latest in a growing list of suitors to register an interest in the Colombian striker.

The 26-year-old, who was left out of Michael Beale’s matchday squad for the trip to face Hibernian in Edinburgh on Sunday, is set to leave Ibrox in the coming weeks when his current deal expires.

A host of clubs from across Europe have been touted with a summer move for Morelos, including Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. The latter reportedly ‘opened talks’ with the club’s all-time European top scorer last month, which Beale later denied had taken place.

Now, according to Belgian outlet Voetbalnieuws, the Gers former Champions League qualifying opponents Union Saint-Gilloise and KAA Gent have made their interest known to the player’s representatives.

Celtic dealt ‘blow’ in striker pursuit

Celtic have reportedly suffered a setback in their attempts to sign AEK Athens striker Levi Garcia this summer.

The Trinidad & Tobago international was identified as a key target for Ange Postecoglou having been scouted regularly by the Hoops this season following his goal scoring exploits in Greece, bagging 18 in the Super League to date. That form has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, who were understood to be keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old’s progress.

Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his side’s attacking options but it is claimed that AEK are holding out for around £13million, which is likely to rule the Scottish champions out of the running for Garcia’s signature.

New reports in France suggest Ligue 1 outfit Lyon have submitted a bid for the forward which has pushed Celtic further down the pecking order. Homme Du Match claim an “ambitious” bid has been launched to entice AEK into selling Garcia.

