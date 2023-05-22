The latest Celtic transfer news as the Hoops travel to Easter Road to play Hibs on Wednesday in their penultimate Scottish Premiership match this season.

There are just two league matches remaining for Celtic this season who are set to wrap up their 2022/23 campaign with the Scottish Cup final next month.

The Hoops face Inverness CT at Hampden Park on June 3 as Ange Postecoglou’s side chase another famous treble victory having already wrapped up the league title and lifted the Viaplay Cup. Across the City, rivals Rangers have seemingly been active in the transfer market and could announce their first signing of the summer as early as this week while rumours coming out of Celtic Park have been few and far between.

Hoops supporters probably will not be too worried about that with almost all of their first team squad tied down on contracts for at least next season if not beyond and they may only really need to add one or two news faces in the window just to add that bit more depth. Head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that they are not close to signing anyone and had given an update on their summer business.

Per Football.Scotland, he said: “We’ve already started work. We are not close to signing anyone but it’s about identifying targets. It’s a bit tricky at this point before the summer window because you are not really sure about potential departures as well. We’re ready to go and are doing plenty of work in the background. I can assure you anyone mentioned at the moment is definitely not on our radar because we are not at that stage yet.”

One specific player who the Aussie has addressed is defender Liam Scales, who has been on loan at Aberdeen this season. The Ireland international has played at left back and centre back for the Dons and has been amongst their most impressive performers since Barry Robson replaced Jim Goodwin as head coach earlier this year.