A departure is expected at Celtic as Rangers’ Champions League opponents are close to a deal for a Barcelona defender.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed midfielder James McCarthy is likely to leave Celtic over the next fortnight - and described his impending departure as ‘a real shame’.

The 42-times capped Republic of Ireland international joined Celtic on a free transfer from English Premier League club Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 but has been limited to just 27 appearances in all competitions by a succession of injuries.

A departure before the end of the summer transfer window is now looking likely and Rodgers has admitted there is some sorrow about how events have played out for the boyhood Celtic fan.

“It’s a real shame for James, because growing up he was obviously a Celtic supporter,” he said ahead of Sunday’s ViaPlay Cup tie at Kilmarnock.

“I saw him a lot in the Premier League and he was a fantastic talent. He’s a great guy but sadly a few injuries and niggles have curtailed his time here so he will be looking to move on. There’s been interest and his agent and the club are trying to agree on a compromise.”

PSV set to sign Barcelona star ahead of Rangers clash

Rangers will hope to take another step towards qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League when they host Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off round tie on Tuesday.

Michael Beale’s men came through a third qualifying round tie with Swiss club Sevette in midweek to move within one round of a return to the group stages - but they will face a tough challenge against a PSV side that is reportedly set to be boosted by the addition of Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.