TheIbrox side have shot up the rankings despite suffering defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Final.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Rangers have earned the second-most UEFA coefficient points of any club over the past four years, according to updated end of season rankings.

The Ibrox club have enjoyed great success in European compeition in recent seasons, culminating in a memorable run to the Europa League final last term.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered heartbreak in the searing heat of Seville as loanee Aaron Ramsey’s penalty was saved in the penalty shoot-out, ensuring Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy.

The Light Blues knocked out German giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on route to the final and their progress to the latter stages of the tournament has boosted the coefficient standing for other Scottish clubs.

According to Swiss Football Data, Rangers contributed 16.825 coefficient points for their UEFA country, just behind Ajax who finished top of the table on 18.600.

It puts the Glasgow giants ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

It it a meteoric rise after previous manager Steven Gerrard guided the club to the last-16 of the Europa League two years in succession, having not graced the European stage for over a decade.

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are just inside the top 20, in 19th place, after being knocked out of all three European competitions in quick succession last season.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have gained automatic qualifcation for the Champions League group stages next season, while Rangers must navigate two qualifying rounds to join their Old Firm rivals.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has been the subject of interest from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Finnish international, who remains under contract until 2025, was a key figure during the club’s European run last season, scoring in the semi-final win over Leipzig at Ibrox.

Brighton are on the lookout for a new central midfielder after opting to sell Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Kamara is reportedly on their list of potential targets.

The 26-year-old, who began his career at Southend’s youth academy, joined Arsenal in 2012 but never made a first-team appearance under Arsene Wenger.