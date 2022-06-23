The Argentina Under-23 cap is expected to complete his move to the Scottish champions before the end of this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandro Bernabei will arrive in Glasgow over the next 48 hours to complete his medical ahead of signing a five-year-deal at Celtic, according to reports in Argentina.

The 21-year-old left-back bid farewell to his current club Lanus and family members yesterday before boarding a flight from South America to the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernabei has been linked with a Celtic move

Respected Argentine journalist Cesal Luis Merlo wrote on Twitter: “Alexandro Bernabei, a 21-year-old winger, will arrive in Scotland this week.

“Once he has passed the medical check-ups he will sign for five years with Celtic. Lanus sold 90 per cent of the economic rights and kept 10 per cent.”

Bernabei could link up with his new team mates on Monday when the first-team squad return to pre-season training.

Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi will make a special appearance in Japan as a guest of former club Vissel Kobe this weekend.

The Hoops striker made an impressive impact during his first season at Parkhead, scoring 20 goals in all competitions which included a brace during the Premier Sports Cup Final in December.

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates at Celtic Park on presentation day for the cinch Premiership trophy. A success he attributes to the club's squad benefiting from Ange Postecoglou's "ideas". (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 27-year-old became the first in a wave of new signings from the Far East, with fellow hitman Daizen Maeda and midfield duo Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi all joining the Scottish champions in January.

Furuhashi’s previous J-League side are set to hold an event to honour him prior to their home clash against Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday, during which the player will be introduced to the crowd before kick-off.

Kyogo spent two years at Vissel Kobe, netting 42 times in 90 appearances.