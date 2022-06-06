A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen this summer.

Matondo is attracting interest

Celtic and Rangers will now be looking ahead to next season after impressive campaigns.

The Hoops won back the league title after a spirited title race, while Rangers took top prize in the Scottish Cup.

They also reached the Europa League final after a superb run, and they will be looking to build on that by going one better in the league next season.

Celtic will see another intense race coming, and preparations will already be underway to make sure they well prepared.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest rumours concerning both clubs.

Move ruled out

Celtic have been linked with Benfica star Paulo Bernardo over recent weeks, but it seems the Hoops are not in the race.

Portuguese outfit A Bola via SportWitness are now saying there are no negotiations between Benfica and Celtic at this point.

Paulo Bernardo came through the youth ranks at Benfica and has a release clause as high as £85million.

Matondo interest

Celtic are said to be interested in a move for Schalke star Rabbi Matondo this summer.

Matondo has been with Schalke since 2019, when he signed from Manchester City, but he has only made 30 league appearances since.

According to WAZ, Schalke are looking to offload Matondo in the last 12 years of his contract, and Celtic are said to be ‘very interested’.

More Bassey interest

Rangers star Calvin Bassey is not just attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to former Rangers man Sergio Porrini, there is interest from Italy.

“I am not surprised that Aston Villa and other top clubs are looking at him. I know there has been Serie A interest and a lot of teams will be wanting to sign him this summer,” he told the Daily Record.

“Any club who has the budget will be trying to get him because he is a top, young defender who will only get better. The good thing for Rangers is that he is still under contract and if they are to sell him it would take a lot of money to get him.

“I have been really impressed with Bassey. He has been really impressive this season.

“He caught my eye especially in the big European games and for me he was as good as anyone in the Europa League final.

“He is quick. physically strong and very committed. For me, he is a real defender.