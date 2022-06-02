Celtic ‘set eyes’ on midfielder as striker ‘prioritises’ Rangers transfer

All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to up the ante ahead of next season’s title race.

Celtic and Rangers can now begin to turn the page to next season after a hard-fought campaign.

There was silverware for both clubs this term, with Celtic edging Rangers in the Scottish Premier League title.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Gers, who went on to reach the Europa League final, before claiming the Scottish Cup.

We’re expecting another tight title race next season, and both clubs are already making moves in the transfer market in a bid to ensure that fate.

Here we get you caught up on the transfer latest.

Celtic eye midfielder

Celtic are said to be eyeing an Israeli talent ahead of this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the Bhoys are eyeing Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani as they look to bolster the middle of the park.

Fani is a 24-year-old who has 12 Israel caps to his name, making 70 senior Maccabi league appearances since 2017.

Rangers get Cassiera boost

Mateo Cassiera is said to want a move to Rangers this summer.

The 25-year-old striker is currently with Sochi, and he is said to want a move to Ibrox despite having interest from others.

That’s according to The 4th Official, who say Rangers are interested but won’t pay the reported fee of £8.5million.

Itten departure

Rangers have confirmed the exit of striker Cedric Itten, who has moved on to join Young Boys on an undisclosed fee.

Young Boys were rather troubling in the Champions League this season, picking up results against Manchester United and Atalanta.

Rangers confirmed the move on Thursday, wishing the forward the best for his future.