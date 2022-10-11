The two Glasgow giants have both been cited by European football’s governing body.

Celtic and Rangers have both been issued substantial fines by UEFA in the wake of recent Champions League matches.

The Hoops were fined £13,269 (€15,119) over an anti-monarchy banner displayed by travelling supporters ahead of their match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland last month.

One banner which read ‘F*** the Crown’ just days after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II death was draped from the away section of Legia Warsaw’s Municipal Stadium, while another read ‘Sorry for your loss, Michael Fagan’ in reference to an intruder who broke into the Queen’s bedroom in 1982.

Celtic fans light flares during a UEFA Champions League Group F match

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body launched an investigation and have branded the display as containing a “message not fit for a sports event (ie, a provocative banner)”. The charge has been issued under Article 16(2)(e) DR of the UEFA regulations.

The Parkhead club were also fined a further £3,731 (€4,250) for the use of pyrotechnics set off at one corner of the stadium during their opening group stage fixture against Real Madrid last month. The charge was deemed punishable under Article 16(2)(c) DR of the UEFA regulations.

It means the Scottish champions will now have to stump up almost £17,000 in total following the actions of a small minority of their fanbase.

Meanwhile Rangers have received a £12,284 (€13,998) fine for “improper conduct of the team” during their 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on September 14.

Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz (R) shows a red card to Rangers' US midfielder James Sands (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Scotland's Rangers and Italy's Napoli at Ibrox stadium

The Light Blues picked up six bookings during the tie, including two which resulted in defender James Sands being sent off.