The famous sporting event is always a hugely popular spectacle among Glaswegians!

Calling all Scottish football fans – Masters Football is returning to Glasgow’s Braehead Arena this weekend!

Some of Scotland’s footballing legends such as Celtic hero Gary Hooper, Rangers legend Pedro Mendes, Hibernian talisman Derek Riordan and Hearts icon Pasquale Bruno will be among a star-studdent line-up who will feature during Saturday’s hugely popular tournament which gets underway at 7pm.

Fans from across the country will be treated to a series of fast-paced action-packed 16 minute games in which each team (Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and hearts) play each other once, with the top two teams contesting a play-off to decide which of them will be crowned Masters champions for 2023.

You can browse the confirmed line-ups here:

Those unable to attend in-person will have the chance to stream the event live on BBC Scotland and 90 min. Commentator Rob Maclean will describe the action, with presenter Emma Dodds heading up the TV coverage.

A statement from the event organisers read: “We would like to thank all of our fans for your continued support of Masters Football which has made our return possible and we are excited to repay your support with what promises to be our most exciting event to date!”

General admission tickets are selling fast and can be bought HERE, but fans wishing get a closer view of some of their former fan favourites can do so by purchasing a VIP ticket.

Enjoy the best seats in the house with premium seating and access to the VIP lounge where you will;

Get the chance to meet the participating legends

Enjoy a selection of light food and beverage

Receive a free matchday programme

Receive a professional photograph with the legends of each team

Be in with a chance to win the VIP raffle for exclusive signed memorabilia from your favourite participating team