Celtic and Rangers 'locked in transfer battle' for promising Leeds United striker

The Elland Road starlet is the subject of speculation surrounding both Glasgow giants as they plot a January move.

Celtic and Rangers are reportedly locked in a transfer battle for the signature of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

According to the Daily Mail, both Glasgow clubs are 'keeping tabs' on the 21-year-old and could launch a move for the attacker this month as he enters the final six months of his deal at Elland Road.

The England youth international, who was on the Hoops' transfer radar three-and-a-half years ago during his time at Wigan Athletic, moved to the West Yorkshire club in 2020 but has found goals hard to come by of late.

As a result, Gelhardt has found himself out of manager Daniel Farke's starting XI this term, making only six league appearances for Leeds. The youngster has yet to contribute a goal or an assist and his lack of game time since returning from a loan spell with Sunderland could see him farmed out again.

The forward spent the second half of last season at the Stadium of Light, scoring three times and providing three assists to help the Black Cats earn a top-six finish in the English Championship. However, he has been unable to prove his worth to Farke and currently finds himself behind the likes of Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford for a starting berth.

Gelhardt ended a three-month stint out of the team by making a late cameo appearance during a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City in mid-December. It is thought a move to Scotland could be an 'enticing' proposition for the player, who will be seeking assurances of more regular action elsewhere if he were to depart the Whites this month.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the table and are fighting for promotion back to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether club officials would sanction a January move, either on a temporary or permanent basis.