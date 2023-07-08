The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow clubs continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic and Rangers continue to be active in building their squads for the 2023/24 campaign, with Micheal Beale’s side jetting out to Germany for a week-long training camp.

The Hoops have allowed a B-team star of the future to move on, while a Rangers midfielder has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Saturday, July 8:

Celtic B-team starlet joins Belgian second-tier City Group club

Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa has completed a permanent transfer to Belgian second-tier outfit Lommel SK after knocking back a new deal at Celtic.

The former Scotland Under-17 international, who impressed for the Hoops B-team in the Lowland League last season, informed the Scottish champions of his decision not to renew his contract in May with clubs in England reportedly monitoring his situation.

However, the highly rated youngster has opted to move abroad to continue his development, with the prospect of regular game time at first-team level likely to have impacted his decision. Owned by the City Football Group, Lommel confirmed Letsosa as their latest summer capture by posting a graphic of the player at his new club. They tweeted: “From the Scottish champions, welkom Tsoanelo Letsosa.”

Rangers ‘ready’ to sanction midfielder’s transfer exit

Glen Kamara is reportedly ‘desperate’ to leave Rangers this summer and the Ibrox side are willing to sanction a transfer if they receive an appropriate offer.

The Finland international, who joined the Gers from Dundee for a bargain fee in 2019, is expected to depart the club in the coming weeks and Turkish outlet Fanatik claim 16-time Super Lig champions Besiktas want to sign the midfielder permanently.

According to The Sun’s transfer specialist Alan Nixon, the Light Blues would prefer to strike a loan deal for Kamara, but it is understood the Istanbul giants are willing to spend around €2.5million to land Kamara with manager Şenol Güneş making him a priority target.

Besiktas want to add further competition for Bosnian star Amir Hadžiahmetović in the middle of the park and are hopeful they can take advantage of the fact there have been no bids tabled for Kamara by securing his signature for a cut-price fee.