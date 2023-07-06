Both Glasgow clubs could bolster their ranks in the coming weeks - but what shirt numbers could new signings wear?

The summer transfer window is in full swing with Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers expected to strengthen their respective squads over the coming weeks.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale is leading an extensive squad revamp and has already recruited FIVE new signings, while opposite number Brendan Rodgers has kick-started a new era at Parkhead after returning as manager for a second spell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad depth is vitally important for both clubs ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign and the two sides will be eager to make significant strides in European competition.

Celtic and Rangers are expected to duke it out for the Premiership title. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

If either manager opts to complete further business in the transfer market, then new faces will need to be assigned a shirt number. GlasgowWorld takes a look at which numbers are available for any potential new signings:

Which squad numbers are available?

Rangers manager Beale has mainly deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November. However, their have been wholesale changes in Govan over the past month, with the Englishman still likely to bring in two or three new arrivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high-profile departures of Rangers’ all-time leading European goalscorer Alfredo Morelos, winger Ryan Kent, attacking midfielder Scott Arfield and veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor at the end of last season has marked a changing of the guard, while injury-prone central defender Filip Helander was also shown the exit door.

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell became the club’s first summer addition on a pre-contract agreement in June and he was closely followed by the arrival of versatile former Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling - both of whom have yet to be allocated squad numbers.

Several numbers are available for any potential signings, including 5 - vacated by Helander - 12, 15 and 20, which was previously worn by Colombian talisman Morelos. The recent departure of right-back Mateusz Zukowski has meant the number 22 shirt has also become available, while ex-fringe players Stephen Kelly and Charlie McCann have vacated jersey numbers 27 and 29.

Former England international shot-stopper Jack Butland has replaced McGregor as the Gers new No.1, while imposing Dutch striker Sam Lammers has taken the number 14 shirt vacated by Kent. Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima has been assigned the number 19 jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The imminent arrivals of Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes and Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers will fill another two spaces in Beale’s side, while talks remain ongoing with Nottingham Fores centre-back Jonathan Panzo and Feyenoord attacker Danilo.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Rodgers is renowned for his agressive high-pressing style of play and the Northern Irishman has already completed the signings of two new players - box-to-box midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Norwegian outfit Valerenga and Australian winger Marco Tilio from A-League side Melbourne City.

South Korean wideman Yang Hyun-Jun could be set to make that three with the Scottish champions currently locked in talks with Gangwon FC over a potential deal in the last 24 hours.

Thiago Holm has been assigned the number 15 jersey, while Tilio will wear the same number 23 shirt with Celtic that he wore for Melbourne. Explaining his reasoning behind the decision, the former Sydney FC product stated: “My birthday is August 23, and 23 is sort of my lucky number, so it’s done me well over my time here in Melbourne and I want to carry that on coming over to Celtic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sudden £25million exit of influential Portuguese winger Jota for big spending Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad has meant whoever is presented with the number 17 jersey will have big shoes to fill.

Other options available for new additions are; 6 (previously worn by German loanee Moritz Jenz),7 (vacated by Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis in January), 22 (once assigned to Odsonne Edouard), 27 and 28.

If, like some players in Europe’s other top leagues, a new signing wants a higher squad number than 40, then there are plenty of options to select from for both clubs.

Which squad numbers might become available?

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Scott Wright has been strongly linked with a potential reunion in the Middle East with newly appointed Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard, while playmaker Ianis Hagi, striker Antonio Colak and central midfielder Glen Kamara have also been touted with moves elsewhere. The future of back-up goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and Welshman Rabbi Matondo is also in serious doubt, ensuring the following numbers could be freed up: 7, 9, 17, 18, 23 and 33.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Celtic, rumours have circulated that goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has already departed the club, while full-back Adam Montgomery has been loaned out to EFL League One side Fleetwood Town for the season. He joins midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (at Avispa Fukouka until Jan 2024) and teenage frontman Johnny Kenny (at Shamrock Rovers until Nov 2023).

The futures of defensive duo Liam Scales and Osaze Urhoghide are yet to be decided, while outcasts Ismaila Soro, Albian Ajeti, James McCarthy, Liam Shaw and Stephen Welsh could also be on the move.

Conor Hazard is the only remaining Hoops player currently out-of-contract, with the goalkeeper expected to complete a permanent move to Plymouth Argyle, but reports suggest winger Mikey Johnston is expected to be given another chance to prove his worth.