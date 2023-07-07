The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow clubs continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

The summer transfer window continues at pace with both Celtic and Rangers continuing to be active in building their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Hoops are expected to part ways with a goalkeeper, while two former Rangers youngsters have joined an English club on trial. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Friday, July 7:

Former Rangers duo set for Derby County trial

Recently departed Rangers duo Charlie Lindsay and Tony Weston have been offered the chance to go in trial with EFL League One side Derby County as they look to win a deal

Rangers striker Tony Weston has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Rams will run the rule over the attacking pair following their Ibrox exits last month, with 19-year-old Lindsay already linking up with the club’s under-21s side and former team mate Weston is due to join him at Pride Park over the next few days.

Derby are looking boost their first-team and development squads in their attempt to clinch promotion back to the Championship. And head coach Paul Warne has turned his attention to the ex-Gers pair who were part of a nine-player academy clearout north of the border having failed to make their first-team breakthroughs.

English frontman Weston - formely of Blackpool - made only one senior appearance for the Light Blues and spent time on loan at Partick Thistle during the first half of last season. However, a lack of game time at Firhill saw him recalled in January and loaned out to relegated Cove Rangers.

Northern Ireland youth international Lindsay was a regular starter for the Gers’ B team and enjoyed an excellent Lowland League campaign in which he registered 18 goal contributions and also impressed in the Europa Youth League.

Both teenagers are reportedly keen on finding a club that can give him a realistic pathway to first-team football.

Celtic goalkeeper ‘agrees’ six-figure transfer exit

Newly promoted English Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle are close to signing Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard with a six-figure deal in place, according to reports.

The Daily Record claim the Hoops are preparing to allow the club’s fourth-choice shot-stopper to join Devon-based club in a move that will see the Scottish champions secure a fee in the region of £150,000 with future add-ons inserted into the deal.

25-year-old Hazard, who enjoyed a productive loan spell in Finland with HJK Helsinki last season, still has a year left on his current Hoops deal but wants to establish himself as a first-choice keeper and feels a transfer switch to Home Park could present him with a better opportunity to achieve that ambition.

The Northern Ireland international - a product of Celtic’s youth academy - gained European experience against the likes of Roma and Real Betis, while helping HJK secure the third successive league title.