A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the end of the season draws closer.

We are now likely just days away from Celtic lifting the Scottish Premier League.

The title race was an exciting one in the SPL this season, but it is the Hoops who look to have won the race, needing just a point to finish the race.

Meanwhile, Rangers have managed to bag themselves far more than a consolation prize, securing a spot in this season’s Europa League final.

The Gers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Seville final later this month, and they will already be looking forward to the clash.

If they win, not only will Rangers bag a major European trophy, but they will also secure automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Celtic and Rangers,

Carter-Vickers problem

Celtic have been dealt a setback in their bid to land Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal this summer.

The centre-back has played a key role in this season’s title bid, and the club have made it clear they want to keep him permanently.

But SBI Soccer report Newcastle United are also expressing an interest, and that could be a problem for Celtic, despite their option to buy.

Deal close

In other Hoops news, the Bhoys are said to be working on a potential deal for Mohanad Jeahze.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are in advanced talks over the Hammarby left-back.

Sky Sports reported Anthony Joseph tweeted: “Celtic are in advanced talks with Hammarby over a deal to sign left-back Mohanad Jeahze.

“It’s understood the 25-year-old Iraq international told the Swedish club he wants to move to Scotland.

“A deal in the region of £2m is on the table & talks have progressed quickly today. “

Gilmour links

Rangers are said to be chasing a move for Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour has made 22 Premier League appearances for Norwich City this season, and he is set to be send out on loan again.