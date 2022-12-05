The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and headlines on Monday.

Celtic and Rangers are back in training ahead of the return to Scottish Premiership action and with both clubs out of European competition full focus will be on the title race.

League leaders Celtic travel to Portugal for a week of warm-weather training and will face French side Rennes in a friendly, while Rangers manager Michael Beale continues to spend valuable time assessing his squad at the club’s training base at Auchenhowie.

Here are the latest headlines involving the two Glasgow sides today:

Postecoglou addresses striker’s contract dispute

Ange Postecoglou insists his team are fully focused on repesenting the club, but admits if any player is unhappy with their current contract situation then it will be discussed internally.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and his Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Hoops frontman Giorgos Giakoumakis is currently at the centre of a contract dispute after talks between the player’s representatives and the club are believed to have stalled last week, with a January exit now an increasing possibility.

The Greek international joined the club from Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo last year and is under contract until 2026 but a roadblock in negotiations over his salary has led to both parties failing to agree terms on an improved deal.

Addressing the siuation, Postecoglou admitted: “I don’t have those kind of discussions and what I deal with is what I see every day. How a player trains and presents himself here, that is what I deal with. If I see there is any shift there or people are unhappy, or have some issues, I’ll deal with it.

“Right now, all I see is the players here training and committed to us as a football club. That is all that concerns me. Beyond that, with their contracts, they have representatives who look after them. If there are any issues, they’ll come across my desk. But that is in the background. What’s more important to me is what I see everyday. If I am happy with it, all good, if not I’ll deal with it then.”

Hamulic named as striking alternative

Dutch striker Said Hamulic has reportedly been lined up with a possible move to the Scottish champions as an alternative to Cho Gue-Sung.

The Hoops are in the market for another attacking option and the South Korean World Cup star features at the top of their list. However, if the club’s are unsuccessful in luring their first-choice target to Parkhead, a back-up option is already in place.

Italian football outlet Tutto Mercato claim Celtic are the most ‘active’ in their pursuit of Hamulic, who plays for Stal Mielic in Poland and has scored nine goals in 17 games.

Hamulic moved to the Polish top-flight side in the summer after a spell with Dainava in Lithuania. He previously came through the youth ranks at Eredivisie outfit Go Ahead Eagles.

Gers starlet ‘chased’ by Premier League duo

Rangers are reportedly expected to table a significant contract offer to promising academy youngster Jack Wylie as they look to fend off Premier League interest in January.

The Scotland Under-16 international has been watched on several occasions by English giants Manchester United and Arsenal following his recent performances for the Light Blues youth sides.

The 15-year-old full-back isn’t eligible to sign his first professional form until he turns 16 next month and Ibrox officials are desperate to keep a hold of the defender after accepting a £350,000 bid from Aston Villa for highly-rated striker Rory WIlson over the summer.

Arsenal are understood to have sent chief youth scout Lee Herron to watch Wylie in action for his country during their double header with Denmark back in September.

According to Football Insider, Rangers are aware of mounting interest from south of thr border and hope to tie Wylie down on a new long-term deal ahead of his birthday.

Ex-Ibrox boss in shock job link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been ranked as a surprise outsider to move in the opposite direction of Michael Beale and take charge of Queens Park Rangers.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked by Rangers on Monday.

The Dutchman was sacked after just over 12 months in charge at Ibrox last month and has been placed at 33/1 by SkyBet to take up the vacant managerial role at the English Championship club.

