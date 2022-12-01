The Greek international was the Scottish Premiership’s joint leading scorers last season with 13 goals in 21 appearances

Giorgos Giakoumakis is reportedly set to leave Celtic in January after on-going talks over an improved contract with the Greek striker broke down.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish champions have been unable to reach an agreement with the 27-year-old over a new deal despite negotiations between both parties taking place over the past month.

Their report states that unless there is a ‘significant change of heart’ from Giakoumakis or the Hoops then a suitable compromise is ‘unlikely’ to be reached and January sale will be on the cards. It would leave Celtic light on out-and-out forwards and in a similar situation as they currently find themselves in with Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis's attitude this seaosn has been first-class...which isn't a given for those strikers having to play the role of off-the-bench back-ups. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Giakoumakis, who is already attracting strong European interest, remains under contract until 2026 but it now appears that Celtic will look to cash in on both players when the transfer window opens. It is believed the frontman dropped his wage demands significantly to move from Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo last summer on the understanding his terms would be improved if he had a successful first season in Scottish football.

While a pay rise it understood to been offered as part of the improved package by Celtic, it is still short of where Giakoumakis and his representatives feel his salary should be, with the player unhappy that a new contract can’t be agreed.

The imposing hitman made a slow start to his Parkhead career due to a combination of Covid and fitness-related issues, but he finished his debut campaign in sparkling form with 17 goals to help the club seal a league and League Cup double.