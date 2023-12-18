Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers lifted the Viaplay Cup for the first time since 2011 on Sunday after beating Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park, with James Tavernier's second half volley separating the two sides.

Meanwhile, Celtic crashed to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead on Saturday, meaning their rivals could potentially leapfrog Brendan Rodgers' side at the top of the table should they win their two games in hand.

With the January window just around the corner, there are still a number of transfer news stories making the headlines. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Monday, December 18:

Bundesliga side 'steal march' on Celtic in striker transfer pursuit

Per a report from Football Scotland, Schalke have stolen a march on Celtic in their transfer pursuit of Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden with the Bundesliga outfit now leading the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

The Hoops are believed to have had a £4million bid booted out by the Danish club in the summer, but the player remains high on manager Brendan Rodgers' wish list and a move is being plotted for the upcoming January window.

It's thought the Scottish champions intend to table an improved offer next month but they are facing 'serious competition' for Kvistgaarden. The report claims that the German outfit have made an official inquiry and approached the player's representatives having scouted the Danish Under-21 international on more than one occasion in recent weeks.

Rodgers is bracing for a period without key attackers Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu who are expected to head off to the Asian Cup and the Northern Irishman wants to recruit a new centre forward as a matter of priority.

Ex Rangers star shares prediction for exit-linked keeper

Derek McInnes has claimed that clubs in England looking to sign a new goalkeeper in January will be casting their eye over Jack Butland after his standout performances as Rangers No.1.

Kilmarnock boss McInnes, who was on punditry duty for Sunday's Viaplay Cup final, reckons the English stopper already takes high rank among the goalkeeping legends to have played for the Ibrox club. He insists Butland's displays to date won't have gone unnoticed by teams south of the border amid reports he could emerge as a transfer target for EFL Championship side Birmingham City.

"I think Rangers have been good for him," McInnes stated. "Playing regularly, he's had a chance to re-establish himself, but honestly, he's been outstanding. We've spoken often enough about how Rangers have a history of top-class goalkeepers, and he's right in amongst that, he's in great company.